Report: Texas Moderna shipments delayed because of temperature problems

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine doses sit ready to be administered at the Austin Public Safety Wellness Center for Austin firefighters, police, and EMS employees. December 28, 2020. Photo Courtesy Austin Fire Department.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Issues with keeping Moderna vaccines in the proper temperature range led to delayed shipments in Texas last week, Bloomberg reported.

At least three shipments with an unknown amount of doses arrived to the state showing signs that they had not been kept cold enough, Carrie Kroll, vice president of advocacy, quality and public health at the Texas Hospital Association in Austin told Bloomberg.

The federal government replaced those shipments but officials then held back other shipments because they were worried their temperature sensors weren’t working correctly.

Moderna’s vaccine must be stored at regular freezer temperatures of 5 degrees to -13 degrees Fahrenheit, unlike the Pfizer vaccine which must be stored at -94 degrees Fahrenheit.

A spokeswoman for the Texas Department of State Health Services told Bloomberg providers received some of the delayed shipment early this week.

Separately, Kroll said the delay in shipments isn’t reflected in the state’s data. She added that some hospital systems have also had problems with the state’s vaccine tracking system, resulting in vaccines not being correctly logged and appearing like they’re available when they’re not.