Random testing for COVID-19 to get under way this week in Bastrop County

BASTROP COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Random testing for COVID-19 will begin in Bastrop County on Thursday and Friday, county authorities have announced.
About 150 residents in the county will be asked to volunteer for the program. Testing will then be carried out at 14 locations.
“Random testing is done so there is a better understanding of the pattern and spread of COVID-19 in the county,” Dr. Desmar Walkes, Bastrop County Health Authority said.
The program is being carried out to determine how widespread the virus is in the area, Dr Walkes said.
Data will be collected from people who have not been ill or tested positive for COVID-19 to further assist efforts to slow the spread of the virus.
Authorities in Bastrop County say that random testing helps to allocate medical resources and staff more efficiently and helps officials with guidelines for when community facilities may be able to reopen.