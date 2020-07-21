Randalls pharmacies now offering at-home saliva COVID-19 test kits

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin-area Randalls pharmacies are now offering at-home COVID-19 testing kits, which they say typically deliver results in 72 hours or less after the lab has received samples.

Through a partnership with Phosphorus Diagnostics, Randalls says the tests will be administered by the patients themselves via saliva samples.

Here’s how it will work:

Customers can visit scheduletest.com to complete a short medical questionnaire and request a test. A Randalls pharmacist will authenticate the information, review and order the test. Customers will be contacted for payment and receive a notification when the test kit is ready for pickup or is shipped to their home. Customers should complete the collection of their saliva sample at home and then send it to the lab using the kit’s prepaid next-day shipping envelope. Results will be given via email or text.

Patients will be able to talk to a Randalls pharmacist after they receive their results, Randalls says.

For cost information, Randalls explains that currently they are unable to bill insurance directly. All patient payment will be out of pocket.