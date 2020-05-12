Railroad Commissioner Christi Craddick discusses coronavirus, Texas oil prices with Texas Tribune

AUSTIN (Texas Tribune) — Texas Railroad Commissioner Christi Craddick will talk about how the coronavirus outbreak has affected the Texas economy, in an interview with the Texas Tribune.
Craddick will speak to the Texas Tribune’s energy and economic reporter Mitchell Ferman about the recent historic drop in oil prices globally, what Texas energy producers are saying and the anticipated impact on the state’s budget for the upcoming legislative session.
