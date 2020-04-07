Q&A: Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar discusses the coronavirus impact on state economy with Texas Tribune

AUSTIN (KXAN/Texas Tribune) — As part of its “Coronavirus in Texas” series, the Texas Tribune’s latest interview is with Comptroller Glenn Hegar.

Hegar speaks to executive editor Ross Ramsey and answers questions about how the novel coronavirus outbreak in Texas has impacted the state’s economy and workforce. We’ll be discussing the dramatic increase in the number of Texans filing for unemployment relief in recent weeks, the depression of oil prices globally, and how the shutting down of local businesses across the state because of stay-at-home orders has impacted the state economy.