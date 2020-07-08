Public health officials to hold 10:30 a.m. briefing as hospital admissions average spikes

AUSTIN (KXAN) — With the 7-day moving average of hospital admissions above 70 per day, the area is on the cusp of moving to Stage 5, according to the Austin Public Health risk-based guidelines chart.

Public health officials are set for a briefing at 10:30 a.m. that could come with an announcement to move the area to that critical stage, which only allows essential businesses to operate and doesn’t allow for any outdoor gatherings.

The average moved to 74.8 new admissions Tuesday, and officials said they are waiting for more data to become available before making an announcement to move to Stage 5. A 35-day shutdown is also potentially in play, but Gov. Greg Abbott says local officials can’t enact a shutdown without his permission.

Spokespeople for all three hospital systems in the area — Ascension Seton, Baylor Scott & White and St. David’s — report that hospitals are 75% full, with intensive care units above 80% capacity.

If it’s needed, an overflow hospital in the Austin Convention Center will be ready for patients by July 21, Austin Mayor Steve Adler says.

