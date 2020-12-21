Which providers in Texas are expected to receive COVID-19 vaccine deliveries Monday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Department State Health Services says they have received confirmation for shipment of 20 more COVID-19 vaccine deliveries to be made across the state on Monday.

There have already been 224,250 doses of vaccines delivered last week to 110 providers across 34 Texas counties.

DSHS Director of Media Relations Chris Van Deusen told KXAN Sunday included in the Monday shipments is Baylor Scott and White Medical Center in Marble Falls.

The full list of deliveries Monday are as follows:

Per the latest information from the CDC, Van Deusen said they expect the rest of the more than 1100 shipments to arrive Tuesday and Wednesday, with maybe a few more on Thursday. He could not yet provide specifics about what locations would receive vaccines on those days.

Dell Medical School in Austin was one of the first four hospitals to receive the vaccine on Monday, with 15,600 doses expected to go to locations right in central Texas.

Some Austin-Travis County EMS EMTs and paramedics and Austin Fire Department personnel got their COVID-19 vaccine throughout the weekend.

According to the DSHS COVID-19 vaccination dashboard, 26,007 vaccine doses had been administered in Texas across 184 counties as of Sunday night.