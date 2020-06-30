Dozens gather outside Texas State Capitol to protest governor’s decision to shut down bars

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Dozens of bar workers gathered outside the Texas State Capitol and marched to the Governor’s Mansion to protest Gov. Greg Abbott’s recent order to shutter bars due to a spike in COVID-19 cases.

Organizers originally planned to hold the protest in Houston, but they said they moved the protest to Austin because “that’s where this decision was made.”

Several speakers at the protest Tuesday called for bar owners to defy the governor’s order and reopen their establishments.

“I will not follow orders that are not valid,” Austin Talley said over a loudspeaker Tuesday.

Talley works as the operation director at Whiskey Tango Foxtrot Icehouse in Austin, which recently had its alcohol permit suspended for 30 days by the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission. However, Talley filed a request recently to dispute that decision.

The Facebook event page for Tuesday’s protest listed over 900 people registered to attend with more than 4,400 people interested in the event.

Organizers stressed to participants that they need to wear masks and maintain social distance, but also said “we will only solve problems with numbers.” However, some of the people gathered at the protest did not wear any face coverings and shared a microphone to speak to crowd.

Shelley Luther addressed protesters gathered outside the Texas State Capitol. (Maggie Glynn)

Organizers invited anyone associated with the bar scene — bartenders, managers, owners, bar backs, musicians, DJs, etc. — to join the protest.

Shelley Luther, the Dallas salon owner arrested in May for reopening despite a shutdown order, joined the protesters and shared her support for their call to reopen bars.

“Fight together. Band together,” Luther said.