Private labs, health organizations now doing their own testing for COVID-19

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Public Health says private labs and other health organizations are now doing their own testing for the new coronavirus.

KXAN previously reported that the state lab that runs COVID-19 tests for Travis County and others can only test up to 25 samples a day.

That meant health officials were only testing those hospitalized with potential symptoms or the elderly.

Now health officials say it’ll be up to your doctor to make the call to use private labs to test for the virus.

Austin Public Health also confirms that all of its tests have come back negative for the virus.

Officials say when a positive case is confirmed, they will alert the public.