Pre-K student shares a sweet message on staying healthy

A Walnut Creek Elementary Pre-K student demonstrates what to look for when dealing with the coronavirus

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Walnut Creek Elementary Pre-K students are giving the public some quick tips to stay healthy during the COVID-19 pandemic.

There are seven steps that the Pre-K student says people should follow:

Wash your hands

Don’t touch your face

Dab when you cough

Clean surfaces

If you’re sick, stay in bed

Don’t panic

Do your part and stay home

We ❤️ this video of one our Prek 3 bilingual students sharing tips to stay healthy. Nos encanta este vídeo de unos de nuestros estudiantes de Prek3 compartiendo maneras de manterse saludable @AISDCommSchools @dbores @AustinAmi @AISDElementary @JaimeBe33888894 @WalnutCreekLib pic.twitter.com/tgCvza0cTy — WalnutCreek (@WalnutCreekECP) March 25, 2020

The virus spreads from droplets produced when an infected person coughs, which are inhaled by people nearby. Transmission from touching contaminated surfaces hasn’t been shown yet, though recent tests by U.S. scientists suggest it’s possible — one reason they recommend washing your hands and not touching your face.

The virus can live in the air for several hours, up to 24 hours on cardboard and up to three days on plastic and stainless steel. Cleaning surfaces with solutions containing diluted bleach should kill it.

The CDC says that regularly cleaning surfaces like tables, doorknobs, light switches, toilets, faucets, and sinks using household cleaners and EPA-registered disinfectants that are appropriate for the surface by following label instructions.

How to clean and disinfect surfaces:

Wear disposable gloves when cleaning and disinfecting surfaces. Gloves should be discarded after each cleaning. If reusable gloves are used, those gloves should be dedicated to cleaning and disinfection of surfaces for COVID-19 and should not be used for other purposes. Consult the manufacturer’s instructions for cleaning and disinfection products used. Clean hands immediately after gloves are removed.

If surfaces are dirty, they should be cleaned using a detergent or soap and water prior to disinfection.

For disinfection, diluted household bleach solutions, alcohol solutions with at least 70% alcohol, and most common EPA-registered household disinfectants should be effective. Diluted household bleach solutions can be used if appropriate for the surface. Follow the manufacturer’s instructions for application and proper ventilation. Check to ensure the product is not past its expiration date. Never mix household bleach with ammonia or any other cleanser. Unexpired household bleach will be effective against coronaviruses when properly diluted. Prepare a bleach solution by mixing: 5 tablespoons (1/3 cup) bleach per gallon of water or 4 teaspoons bleach per quart of water Products with EPA-approved emerging viral pathogens are expected to be effective against COVID-19 based on data for harder to kill viruses. Follow the manufacturer’s instructions for all cleaning and disinfection products (e.g., concentration, application method and contact time, etc.).

For soft (porous) surfaces such as carpeted floor, rugs, and drapes, remove visible contamination if present and clean with appropriate cleaners indicated for use on these surfaces. After cleaning: Launder items as appropriate in accordance with the manufacturer’s instructions. If possible, launder items using the warmest appropriate water setting for the items and dry items completely, or use products with the EPA-approved emerging viral pathogens claims that are suitable for porous surfaces.



For more information about cleaning surfaces, laundry or handwashing, look at the checklist for individuals and families.