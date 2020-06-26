Positive or negative? Some patients may receive conflicting COVID-19 test results by mail

AUSTIN (KXAN) — After getting tested for COVID-19, some Austin residents are getting mixed signals when it comes to their test results.

KXAN started looking into the issue after a tip from a viewer who received two different letters from CommUnity Care Health Centers: one indicating positive test results and another stating their results were negative.

The person had been tested just one time, nearly a week before the letters arrived.

On Friday, officials with CommUnity Care confirmed a number of patients may have received duplicate letters, featuring differing results.

They explained they will call or text patients with their results, but also recently began working with an outside company to send an additional letter with results and more information to the patient. After being contacted by KXAN Investigators about the confusion, they said they are now working with that vendor to determine how many people received erroneous letters.

Many local employers are requiring negative test results in writing before letting employees return to work.

A spokesperson for CommUnity Care emphasized the importance of patients being able to trust their results and respond accordingly.

“If people don’t trust their results, that means they could go out into the community,” they said.

They said the original call or text patients received with their results was correct, despite any conflicting information stated in the letters.

They stated they are calling patients who received results on June 23, but they encouraged any patient with questions to call their COVID-19 Hotline at (512) 978-8775.