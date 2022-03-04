Popular spring break destinations and their COVID-19 risk

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin-Travis County announced Friday that case numbers and hospitalizations are low enough that the area is moving to Stage 2 COVID-19 risk-based guidelines. It comes just a few weeks before Austin students will go on spring break.

So, what is the risk of people traveling during that time? We took VRBO’s best destinations for family vacations list and plugged it into the CDC’s risk guide. Here were some of the results.

Low-risk destination:

San Diego, California

Cape Cod, Massachusetts

Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

Outer Banks, North Carolina

Hilton Head, South Carolina

Medium risk destination:

Gulf Shores, Alabama

Panama City Beach, Florida

Miramar Beach, Florida

Didn’t find your spring break destination? You can check here:

The CDC recommends the following for each risk level:

Low: Wear a mask based on your personal preference, informed by your personal level of risk

Medium: If you are immunocompromised or at high risk for severe illness, talk to your healthcare provider about additional precautions, such as wearing masks or respirators indoors in public. If you live with or have social contact with someone at high risk for severe illness, consider testing yourself for infection before you get together and wearing a mask when indoors with them.

High: Wear a well-fitting mask indoors in public, regardless of vaccination status or individual risk (including in K-12 schools and other community settings). If you are immunocompromised or at high risk for severe illness, wear a mask or respirator that provides you with greater protection.

While health leaders are recommending some continued masking, especially in Austin through South by Southwest, Dr. Ogechika Alozie, a member of the Texas Medical Association COVID-19 Task Force, says we have a wall of immunity right now, and that wall of immunity should provide some protection over the next six months.

“I really, truly do believe that those that are protected either by a virus or by vaccine don’t have a lot to be worried about going forward,” Alozie said.

He also noted that for people who are high-risk or that want to wear a mask, they do protect the wearer against COVID-19.