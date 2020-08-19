LIVE: Plenty of COVID-19 tests available as APH officials meet to update public on outbreak

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Public Health officials meet with media members at 10 a.m. Wednesday to give updates on the area’s response to COVID-19.

It’s APH’s regular media availability question-and-answer session, and it will include Interim Health Authority Dr. Mark Escott, Director Stephanie Hayden and Chief Epidemiologist Janet Pichette.

Dr. Escott spoke in Travis County Commissioners Court on Tuesday and said there’s a 50% chance the epidemic locally is increasing, and a 50% chance it’s decreasing.

He said since July 29, the area has been maintaining a plateau as far as cases go, but hospitalizations in the five-county area are decreasing.

About 250 people are scheduled for tests Wednesday, he said, with only 40 people were signed up for drive-thru tests. Dr. Escott said APH can test up to 1,000 people per day, so there’s plenty of testing capacity if people want to get tested. They’ll test anyone, symptomatic or not, he said.

We will stream the briefing on KXAN.com and on our Facebook page.