PHASE 5: Austin-Travis County residents should ‘act as if’ there’s person-to-person COVID-19 spread, APH says

AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Tuesday, Austin Public Health announced that Austin-Travis County residents should “act as if” the county has entered Phase 5 of its five-phase plan to coordinate COVID-19 response — which would include the threat of person-to-person community spread.

APH says that while there is no confirmation that Austin-Travis County has entered Phase 5, precautions should be taken as if the county were.

“We knew we’d get there inevitably, so we just went ahead,” said Mayor Steve Adler to KXAN on Tuesday.

“We have yet to have a test result that actually gets us to Phase 5, a person-to-person transfer in our city. But looking at the information and data and talking to the physicians and scientists, they tell us that beyond any measure of doubt that the level of virus that we have seen — that we actually have at this point — we have person-to-person, we just haven’t tested for it yet.”

Earlier Tuesday, Mayor Steve Alder announced that county restaurants and bars must transition temporarily to being drive-thru, to-go or delivery only — and that gatherings of 10 or more people are prohibited.

There are at least 97 positive cases of COVID-19 in Texas as of March 17 — 10 are in Travis County.