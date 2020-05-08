Phase 2: Salons, pools and everything else that reopens today in Texas

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The second phase of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s reopening plan goes into effect Friday as more businesses and public places get the go-ahead to open doors again.

The following businesses and public places can reopen, as part as Gov. Abbott’s plan:

Barbershops

Hair salon

Nail salon

Tanning salons

Swimming pools

All are subjected to the 25% capacity mandate like previously reopened businesses, and barbershops and salons can only see customers by appointment. Work stations need to be six feet apart, and face masks are also strongly encouraged.

Customers are asked not to bring extra people with them, like children for example, and customers should only come in the building when the salon is ready for them. The state also says business owners should only offer services that are “less complex and time-consuming.”

As far as swimming pools go, the City of Austin isn’t going to reopen the pools they operate “for weeks,” Mayor Steve Adler said earlier this week. It is up to each county how they want to proceed with reopening public pools. In Round Rock, they’re waiting until Memorial Day to reopen pools.

In 10 days on May 18, more businesses are slated to reopen under the 25% capacity rule. Those are:

Gyms and fitness centers

Nonessential manufacturers

Office buildings

Each of those have their own specific restrictions on top of the capacity mandate.

Checklists for both business owners and customers detailing the rules of reopening can be found at the “Open Texas” website.