Pflugerville shuts down parks, playgrounds and sports courts with immediate effect

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — All parks, pavilions, playscapes and volleyball, basketball and tennis courts in Pflugerville will be closed until further notice.

In an announcement released Sunday, the City of Pflugerville said local homeowner association parks and Pflugerville ISD parks, pavilions and playground areas are included in the closure.

Dog parks and the skate park will also be shut down. The changes will take effect immediately, the City said.

However, trails within the city will remain open with users told to observe social distancing and gather in groups of less than ten people.

Earlier this week, Williamson County banned public and private gatherings of 50 or more people.

“Williamson County is dedicated to keeping all of our people safe and healthy. Extraordinary measures had to be taken in order to limit the possible spread of the Coronavirus in Williamson County, potentially overwhelming our healthcare system,” said County Judge Bill Gravell.

“In Williamson County, we are dedicated to being prepared, not scared.”