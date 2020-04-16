Pflugerville ISD to begin weekend meal service

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — Starting Friday, the Pflugerville Independent School District will provide weekend meal service after approval by the Texas Department of Agriculture.

Families who visit any of PfISD’s meal delivery sites over the weekend will be able to pick up meals for that day, in addition to two extra breakfast and lunch meals per child.

The list of PfISD meal delivery sites are:

Pflugerville High School (in front of the gym)

Dessau Middle School

Kelly Lane Middle School

Park Crest Middle School

Westview Middle School

Copperfield Elementary

Northwest Elementary

Pflugerville Elementary

Wieland Elementary

Windermere Elementary

The weekend meals can be picked up at meal delivery locations from 8-9 a.m. and 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. each Friday beginning April 17.

Parents or guardians may pick up meals with or without children present, but identification will be required for children not present at pick-up. Children must be 18 years old or younger.

Acceptable identification needed to pick up meals include:

Official letter/email from school listing children enrolled

Individual student report cards

Attendance record from parent portal of school website

Birth certificate for children

Student ID cards

Parents or guardians can only pick up meals for their own children.

The Austin Independent School District announced earlier in April that it will adjust its meal distribution plan to provide meals Monday through Friday but no longer on weekends.

According to a press release from the district, this change in the meal distribution plan was necessary because the Texas Department of Agriculture changed its policy on the reimbursement of weekend meals.

AISD Food Services says it will continue to make and provide meals for children younger than 19 and their parents or guardians. The meals will be provided at over 70 locations while schools remain closed in Texas due to the COVID-19 pandemic.