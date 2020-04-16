Pflugerville ISD to begin weekend meal service

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — Starting Friday, the Pflugerville Independent School District will provide weekend meal service after approval by the Texas Department of Agriculture.
Families who visit any of PfISD’s meal delivery sites over the weekend will be able to pick up meals for that day, in addition to two extra breakfast and lunch meals per child.
The list of PfISD meal delivery sites are:
- Pflugerville High School (in front of the gym)
- Dessau Middle School
- Kelly Lane Middle School
- Park Crest Middle School
- Westview Middle School
- Copperfield Elementary
- Northwest Elementary
- Pflugerville Elementary
- Wieland Elementary
- Windermere Elementary
The weekend meals can be picked up at meal delivery locations from 8-9 a.m. and 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. each Friday beginning April 17.
Parents or guardians may pick up meals with or without children present, but identification will be required for children not present at pick-up. Children must be 18 years old or younger.
Acceptable identification needed to pick up meals include:
- Official letter/email from school listing children enrolled
- Individual student report cards
- Attendance record from parent portal of school website
- Birth certificate for children
- Student ID cards
Parents or guardians can only pick up meals for their own children.
The Austin Independent School District announced earlier in April that it will adjust its meal distribution plan to provide meals Monday through Friday but no longer on weekends.
According to a press release from the district, this change in the meal distribution plan was necessary because the Texas Department of Agriculture changed its policy on the reimbursement of weekend meals.
AISD Food Services says it will continue to make and provide meals for children younger than 19 and their parents or guardians. The meals will be provided at over 70 locations while schools remain closed in Texas due to the COVID-19 pandemic.