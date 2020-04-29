Pflugerville City Council discusses plans to safely reopen the city

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — After Governor Abbott announced a plan to reopen businesses across Texas, Pflugerville City Council discussed plans to reopen the city.

“It has been hard on us all to change our lifestyles and see the effects that COVID-19 has had not only on our physical health, but our economic health as well,” Mayor Victor Gonzales said.

“Our friends and neighbors, local businesses and I have all been impacted by this pandemic. Resuming our previous lifestyles will be quick for some and take a while for others, and that’s okay. As we begin to reopen and return to our daily lives, I urge you to open safely and cautiously. We know the disease isn’t gone, but we can open in ways that still preserve the community’s health.”

Gov. Abbott’s plan to reopen the state starting in May gives certain businesses, including retail stores, restaurants, movie theaters, malls, libraries and museums the option to reopen with 25% maximum occupancy.

Pflugerville city leaders are working on plans to reopen facilities that see the most foot traffic such as the library and recreation center. These plans are being constructed based on the recommendations of public health officials.

The Pflugerville Public Library will begin offering curbside pickup beginning Friday, May 1. Visitors can reserve up to five items through their library accounts online. For help making reservations, or to make reservations over the phone patrons can call the library at 512-990-6375. When visitors get to the library, they are asked to call and staff will bring their reservation to their car. The curbside service will be available weekdays 10 a.m. to 5:45 p.m. Residents can start returning items to the library starting May 1.

The recreation center will remain closed but will continue to provide residents with a series of online programming. Its summer programs and aquatic facilities are being assessed on a case-by-case basis.

Pflugerville City Council also talked over the idea of reopening a portion of or all of Lake Pflugerville Park and 1849 Park. However they came to the conclusion that neither can safely be reopened at this time.

Outdoor sports in the city are limited to four players or less. This means the Windermere Park tennis court and the Skate Spot will reopen starting Friday, May 1, within social distancing guidelines.

City facilities and public lobbies currently closed will remain so until City Council decides it is safe to reopen.

More details on the safe reopening of Pflugerville can be found at pflugervilletx.gov/reopen.

More details on the Texas Department of Health and Human Services’ guidelines on safe practices for reopening can be found at http://gov.texas.gov/opentexas.