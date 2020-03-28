Pflgerville High School staff member has confirmed case of COVID-19

by: KXAN Staff

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — A Pflugerville High School staff member has a confirmed case of COVID-19, per a letter sent to parents.

According to the letter from PHS, the staff member is not a teacher. It said the staffer was not showing any symptoms until the last weekend of Spring Break.

The letter also asserts that the patient did not have any contact with students or other staff since March 14. The patients healthcare provider says the contagious period was most likely during Spring Break.

The letter says there is a chance however, that the staffer was contagious during the last week of school before Spring Break. Staff and students are asked to monitor their health and immediately inform their healthcare providers if they begin to feel ill.

