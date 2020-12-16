Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine is here—what does that mean for other ongoing vaccine trials?

This undated photo issued by the University of Oxford shows of vial of coronavirus vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University, in Oxford, England. Pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca said Monday Nov. 23, 2020, that late-stage trials showed its coronavirus vaccine was up to 90% effective, giving public health officials hope they may soon have access to a vaccine that is cheaper and easier to distribute than some of its rivals. (University of Oxford/John Cairns via AP)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Bill Bradley had no idea which vaccine trial he’d be a part of when he answered a Facebook advertisement and agreed to participate.

“I knew who was going into Phase 3 trials at the time, so I had a pretty good idea,” he said. “What interested me is the fact that you had a 50% chance of getting the vaccine, being in the trial and this is kind of what we are all waiting for to get this behind us.”

Bradley has received both shots and experienced “mild, flu-like symptoms” with the second one. Still, for him, it was worth it. He said he thinks getting vaccinated is our “best shot”—no pun intended—at ending this pandemic.

“I don’t see a real downside there,” he said.

The first doses of Pfizer’s vaccine arrived in Texas, after receiving Emergency Use Authorization from the FDA. The federal vaccine advisory committee will be meeting Thursday to discuss whether or not they also recommend the use of Moderna’s vaccine, as well.

Meanwhile, dozens of other vaccine trials are ongoing.

Austin’s Benchmark Research is administering more than 40 coronavirus studies in total. CEO Mark Lacy told KXAN after Pfizer’s vaccine distribution began, “a few” participants in other trials expressed hesitation about continuing. After being educated about the benefits of staying enrolled, he said most decided to remain involved in their respective trials.

A group called FasterCures, an offspring of the economic think-tank the Milken Institute, has developed a COVID-19 vaccine tracker. The tool monitors the status of the 236 vaccines and 319 treatments in development worldwide. 38 of the vaccines in development have reached the clinical trial phase.

“I’m sure you’ve heard the word ‘unprecedented’ many times in the course of this pandemic, and that’s absolutely the case. We have never seen this kind of massive response effort from the scientific community, very focused in a particular pandemic,” said FasterCures Executive Director Esther Krofah.

Check out the tool here.

Partnering with FirstPerson, a San Francisco-based design company, they laid out specific details on the makeup of the product, how it works in the body, the manufacturing specifics and an estimated timeline for each vaccine endeavor.

The tracker tool notes “not all vaccines are created equal,” and Krofah said they don’t expect all 236 vaccines to succeed.

“Typically medical developments, medical research is quite tricky,” Krofah explained.

In fact, their research shows more than 90% of clinical projects generally fail.

“That’s not necessarily a bad thing. It just means they didn’t meet the primary endpoints or the goals they set out at the beginning of the research trial,” she said. “We’re cheering and rooting for every single project to go through the entire process, but really to be aligned with what the data shows, right? If the data show we have something that is safe and is effective—absolutely, let’s continue that progress.”

