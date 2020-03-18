Person connected to Hays elementary school tests positive for COVID-19, 5 cases total in Hays County

HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A person connected to Tobias Elementary School in Hays County has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a Hays Consolidated Independent School District spokesperson.

The total number of confirmed positive COVID-19 cases in Hays County is at five people.

In a letter sent to parents and students, Hays CISD reports an adult was on the elementary school campus on March 11, but wasn’t showing symptoms at the time of the visit. Later, the person developed a fever and tested positive for the virus, according to a spokesperson.

Tobias Elementary has been closed to any activity until further notice in hopes of killing the virus on surfaces inside the building, as a precautionary measure. The letter also says the school will be using disinfectant before anyone is allowed in the building.

As of Wednesday afternoon, there are five lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19, coronavirus, in Hays County, according to the Hays County Local Health Department.

It is believed that four of the patients recently traveled and came in contact with COVID-19 outside of Texas. However, one of the newest cases is believed to be by community spread. Officials say the person didn’t knowingly come into contact with any other confirmed cases.