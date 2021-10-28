Paxton joins 20 attorney generals in letter challenging Biden’s vaccine mandate for federal contractors

FILE – In this file photo, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton speaks during a hearing in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Ken Paxton is among 20 attorney generals who are challenging President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for federal contractors.

In a letter sent to the president, Texas AG Paxton and the other attorney generals claimed the mandate is on “shaky ground.”

“The Biden Administration will be liable for the damages caused by this unconstitutional and reckless vaccine mandate,” Paxton said. “I will not allow the federal government to control the health and livelihoods of hard-working Americans by imposing ill-advised regulations on federal contractors.”

The president signed an executive order in September that required vaccination for employees of the executive branch and contractors that do business with the federal government.

Biden also instructed OSHA to create a rule that would mandate businesses with 100 or more employees to get the vaccine.

“We strongly urge you to instruct agencies to cease implementing the mandate or, at a minimum, to provide clarity to agencies and federal contractors across the country and delay the mandate’s compliance date,” the letter reads.

The attorney generals also said implementing the mandate “in the middle of a supply-chain crisis” could have “disastrous consequences” on the incoming holiday season.

An official date for the start of the federal vaccine mandate has not been set.

Read the full letter from the Paxton and the 20 other attorney generals here.