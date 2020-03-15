Patient experiencing symptoms consistent with COVID-19 lands at ABIA

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A patient showing symptoms consistent with COVID-19 has landed on a plane at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport on Saturday, a city spokesperson confirmed to KXAN.

It was a British Airways flight, but it is unknown where the flight was coming from. A search shows one British Airways flight landing in Austin from London Heathrow on Saturday at 6:34 p.m.

The city spokesperson said processes are in place if they do have a plane that lands with a sick passenger on board and those passengers will be briefed before exiting the aircraft.

The spokesperson wrote the following in an email to KXAN:

Per the AUS Communicable Disease Plan, passengers on an incoming flight with a possible patient are briefed by medical officials before exiting the aircraft. Health officials screen the possible patient away from the terminal. From there, AUS supports our local, state and federal partners on proper protocols. These could include additional screening of or communication with passengers.

