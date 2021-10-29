Texas pediatrics group ready to give COVID-19 shots to young kids as early as Nov. 6

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine Friday to be administered to children between ages 5 and 11.

Texas Children’s Pediatrics said it already has a supply of the Pfizer vaccine ready to use and can start administering vaccines as early as Saturday, Nov. 6, once it is given clearance to use by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC will meet Tuesday to make more detailed recommendations on which kids should get vaccinated, and it will have the final say on whether the vaccine is approved.

Dr. Stanley Spinner, Chief Medical Officer and Vice President at Texas Children’s Pediatrics and Texas Children’s Urgent Care, said vaccinating your kids is the most important thing parents can do to keep them safe.

“There’s nothing better that you can do to protect your child than to vaccinate them against preventable diseases, and this is certainly one that we have not had the opportunity until now,” Spinner said.

To parents that are hesitant about getting their children vaccinated, Spinner said doctors haven’t seen any new long-term or dangerous side effects develop in patients who have gotten the shot. Spinner assured the vaccine is safe and effective.

“Be scared of COVID-19,” Spinner said. “Don’t be scared of the vaccine.”

Parents can start to schedule their children’s vaccination appointments for next week and beyond at texaschildrens.org.