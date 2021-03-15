Packed beaches, few masks as South Padre locals worry about spring break COVID-19 superspreader

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (KXAN/NBC News) — Texas is open for Spring Break 2021 with businesses allowed to pack in capacity crowds and no mandatory face masks. And college kids are taking advantage.

South Padre Island is fully open, and crowds have already started to pack the beaches, legally partying — mask free — for the first time in a year.

“I don’t know, I mean if I’ve been exposed to it up until now, I feel like I’m still a healthy human being. I don’t know, that sounds so bad,” said student Mariah Ivey.

Tourist hotspots on the island are taking full advantage — even with medical experts saying people should still wear masks and practice social distancing due to COVID-19.

“The state has opened up for business, so that means we’re open for business,” Clayton Brashear, owner of Clayton’s Beach Bar & Grill. “We’re trying to give the kids something so they enjoy their spring break and come back to the island.”

Locals are worried, worried about college students bringing COVID-19 to their community. Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino fears the worst-case scenario.

“I hope this doesn’t come back to create an influx of cases and a super spreader virus incident,” Trevino said.

Another concern is not just for locals, but for when the tourists return home. They could bring back more than just fun times in the sun to share, spreading the virus in their households and potentially a larger area.

Students say they’re trying to pay attention to their bodies, but after a year of college life in a pandemic, it appears they’re also ready to be college kids again.

“Yeah, I just feel like it’s time to move on with our lives and stuff and get back out there,” said Drew Burke of San Antonio, who was at Clayton’s Beach Bar & Grill without a mask.