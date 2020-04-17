NXNW Restaurant and Brewery closes permanently amid COVID-19 pandemic

AUSTIN (KXAN) — At almost 21 years old, beloved Austin eatery NXNW Restaurant and Brewery will permanently close its doors due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Craft Beer Austin.

NXNW’s founder Davis Tucker made the announcement of the closure on the restaurant’s Instagram page.

“After grueling hours of thought and consideration, given the unpredictable and unknowable continuing circumstances of Covid, we made the difficult choice to turn off the taps at North by Northwest,” said Tucker. “I am so proud of the memories and all the wonderful relationships we formed. People met, married, and raised their kids coming to drink and spend time with their friends at North by Northwest. We are so pleased with all we have accomplished and are excited to see what the future brings.”

Davis wrote that NXNW will officially close its doors on Saturday March 28.