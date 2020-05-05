‘We’re not moving fast enough’: Austin City Council to consider nursing home resolution

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As COVID-19 cases in nursing homes continue to climb, Austin City Council will vote on a resolution this week to dedicate resources towards the problem and try to slow the spread.

“We’re not moving fast enough,” Council member Ann Kitchen told KXAN.

She added that city leaders don’t want to wait on state or federal aide to start better addressing this issue.

Kitchen is one of the sponsors of Item 59 on Thursday’s council agenda that reads: Approve a resolution directing the City Manager to plan and collaborate with outside entities, develop, fund, and implement programs, and report status updates to Council regarding efforts to prevent and mitigate the spread of COVID-19 among the residents and staff of nursing homes and other long-term care facilities, and other vulnerable persons.

Kitchen said the move will allow them to move more quickly on implementing testing, coordinating strike forces, and taking care of workers in these facilities.

Kitchen explained that right now facilities are just trying to quickly respond, but that there’s “no time to think about how to redesign things.”

She said they hope to partner with experts at UT’s Dell Medical School and their Design Institute for Health to develop better response programs.

“This will let us work with them to think through, ‘What could be changed? And what could be done differently in these facilities?'” Kitchen said.