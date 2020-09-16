‘We were their lifeline’: Austin hospice care teams work through coronavirus restrictions

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Melanie Haigh-Hutchinson knows the immense pain of losing a loved one.

“He died almost three months to the day he was found to have pancreatic cancer,” she said of her first husband, Mark.

The couple was young, and they had two small children when Mark got his diagnosis.

At first, they fought the cancer, but eventually Haigh-Hutchinson said it was time to help her husband find comfort and peace. He moved to Christopher House, Hospice Austin’s care facility for when symptoms cannot be managed at home.

“Nobody was afraid of giving him too much medicine for pain. Nobody was afraid of my crying. Nobody held back on suggestions for what I should do with my children—should they come and see him at the end? Should they come and see him now that they’ve passed?” she said. “I just didn’t know what to do.”

Melanie Haigh-Hutchinson lost her first husband to pancreatic cancer, but she said the care he was given by Hospice Austin in his final hours was amazing. (Courtesy: Melanie Haigh-Hutchinson)

Melanie Haigh-Hutchinson now serves as a hospice nurse on their COVID-19 admissions team. (Courtesy: Melanie Haigh-Hutchinson)

At the time, Haigh-Hutchinson was a wound-care nurse. Now, she serves as a hospice nurse.

“I think the grieving that will come on the other side of COVID will be unique, because patients haven’t been at the bedside or been able to hold their mother’s hand,” she said.

She works with Hospice Austin’s COVID-19 team, specifically helping patients who’ve been diagnosed with the coronavirus be admitted to their hospice program.

Hospice Austin’s nurses told KXAN the pandemic has presented unique challenges to patient care. They’ve watched as hospitals, nursing homes and families themselves try to follow state and federal guidelines.

Sara Templeton has spent the majority of the last six months serving patients in long-term care facilities, where other “non-essential” visitors were banned except in “end-of life” situations.

“I do feel each individual facility I’ve gone into has had their own protocol,” she said, describing some instances where family members and the full hospice team were allowed to enter and provide care.

Still, she noted other facilities interpreted “end-of-life” to mean the very last days or moments of a person’s life, meaning only hospice nurses were allowed to enter for evaluations and to provide patient care. Those were some of the most emotional visits for Templeton.

“We were their lifeline,” she said. “The patients feel so isolated, and the families feel so helpless. I don’t know what’s right or wrong. I don’t think any of us do.”

She said she “doesn’t envy” the decisions facility directors have to make—trying to protect their residents, make them comfortable and also follow the ever-changing rules.

As of the end of August, Texas Health and Human Services Commission implemented Phase One Visitation Guidelines, allowing facilities to apply for visits if they met certain criteria.

According to HHSC guidelines for hospice care, “an essential visit is one that includes a service that must be delivered to ensure the client’s health and safety, such as medication administration or wound care. This is determined on a case-by-case basis and according to the client’s need for the service on the day of the scheduled visit.”

“If I’m allowed in,” she said. “I’m going in, and I’m going to do as much as I’m allowed to do.”

Tonight on KXAN News at 6 p.m., KXAN Investigators speak to families who say their loved ones aren’t able to get the hospice care service they need and why.