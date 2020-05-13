WATCH: Texas National Guard disinfects Austin nursing home

AUSTIN (KXAN) — New video shows the Texas National National Guard deep cleaning and disinfecting an Austin long-term care facility.

Guard forces were seen wiping down walls, surfaces, and door handles, while dressed in personal protective equipment from head-to-toe.

According to the Department of Defense, National Guard forces are helping facilities which have been hit particularly hard by the coronavirus outbreak. NBC News said they obtained this video from the DOD, shot inside West Oaks Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in south Austin.

Of the state’s 1,121 deaths from the virus, 425 have been related to nursing homes. There have been 89 deaths in assisted living facilities statewide, according to state and Texas Health and Human Services data updated Monday.

HHSC still refuses to release the locations where the deaths happened, but KXAN has independently confirmed COVID-19 cases in at least 17 Central Texas senior facilities.

Regency, one of the largest nursing home operators in the state with 57 locations including West Oaks, has confirmed four of its facilities have had a resident or staff member contract the virus. Regency has not confirmed how many residents or staff have tested positive in these facilities.