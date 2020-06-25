U.S. lawmakers address ‘failures’ in protecting nursing homes from coronavirus

WASHINGTON D.C. (KXAN) — U.S. lawmakers will be discussing ways to address the spread of coronavirus in the nation’s nursing homes in a hearing Thursday afternoon.

Rep. Lloyd Doggett (D-Texas) will chair the hearing to examine the “failures that made nursing homes more susceptible and the path ahead to protect the health and safety of those living in nursing homes,” his office said in a statement.

Ahead of the hearing Thursday morning, Rep. Doggett told KXAN Investigators their reporting on the crisis in long-term care facilities prompted him to call for more meaningful change.

“I think we have a real nursing home crisis,” he said.

He said he’s concerned about large gaps in the data being reported by nursing homes to the federal government, calling it “inaccurate and incomplete.”

“The information is still not getting out there,” Rep. Doggett said. “At this late point, here almost to July 4, there are over 100 Texas nursing homes who have still not reported the data.”

KXAN Investigators will be watching the House Ways and Means Health Subcommittee hearing, and will have more tonight on KXAN News at 10 p.m.