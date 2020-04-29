‘This is a moral moment’: Round Rock lawmaker pushes state on transparency, funding for nursing homes

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — A Round Rock lawmaker sent a letter to Governor Abbott, calling for more transparency on the spread of COVID-19 in long-term care facilities and more protections for the residents and staff inside.

More than 60 Republican and Democratic state representatives have signed on to the letter, demanding more funding and testing in nursing home facilities, state supported living centers, state hospitals, and group homes.

Representative James Talarico said the request comes after 50 of his constituents tested positive in a Round Rock nursing home.

In a press release, he said, “This pandemic has exposed the neglect of our state’s most vulnerable populations, in particular our long-term care facilities.”

He went on, “For years, our state has failed to prioritize elderly Texans and Texans with disabilities. Now these facilities are the epicenters of the pandemic. We must protect our most vulnerable neighbors. This is a moral moment for our state.”

The letter outlines three specific requests:

Immediate funding through an emergency Texas Medicaid rate increase to help cover costs for staff wages and PPE

Greater transparency in the reporting of COVID-19 deaths and cases in these facilities

Mandatory available COVID-19 testing for every employee and resident

These demands come just a day after another letter from Travis County lawmakers, with similar concerns about residents in these facilities.

