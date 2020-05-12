Texas won’t report which nursing homes have COVID-19 cases, but the federal government will

FILE – In this April 19, 2020, file photo, Administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Seema Verma speaks during a coronavirus task force briefing at the White House in Washington. Seniors are at greater risk from COVID-19, and they now face added anxiety due to delays obtaining Medicare coverage. Advocates for older people say the main problem involves certain applications for Medicare’s “Part B” coverage for outpatient care. The delays stem from the closure of local Social Security offices to protect workers and the public in the pandemic. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The state of Texas refuses to release the locations of long-term care facilities with COVID-19 outbreaks, but now the federal government will begin releasing that information as soon as this month.

New federal guidelines require facilities to report data to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) no less than weekly. They’re also required to inform residents and families of new cases by 5 p.m. the next calendar day.

Then, according to a memo sent out last week, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services will publicly post that information, in order to “support protecting the health and safety of residents, personnel, and the general public.”

The facilities must report:

Suspected and confirmed COVID-19 infections among residents and staff, including residents previously treated for COVID-19

Total deaths and COVID-19 deaths among residents and staff

Personal protective equipment and hand hygiene supplies in the facility

Ventilator capacity and supplies in the facility

The number of resident beds

Access to COVID-19 testing while the resident is in the facility

Any staffing shortages

The move was first announced on April 19, by Medicare Administrator Seema Verma at the White House’s daily coronavirus briefing.

According to the newly released memo, the first round of reporting is due Sunday, May 17. The data will be posted here by the end of May.

In response to questions about why the rule took so long to go info effect, a spokesperson for CMS gave a statement to NBC News that read, “As nursing homes report this data to the [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention], we will be taking swift action and publicly posting this information so all Americans have access to accurate and timely information on COVID-19 in nursing homes. This reporting requirement is the first action of its kind in the agency’s history,” the statement read. “The agency remains committed to greater transparency, and will never stop working to give patients, residents, and families the clearest and most accurate information possible.”

Texas cites privacy laws as reason for lack of reporting

So far, the Texas Health Health and Human Services Commission have only released the number of facilities who have reported at least one case of COVID-19 and the total number of residents who have died.

Even as the virus spread in these homes and other states began releasing comprehensive information, HHSC refused to release more data.

Spokespersons for the commission, and eventually the Acting Executive Commissioner Phil Wilson, cited state and federal privacy laws as the reason for the lack of information.

Austin Public Health began releasing the total number of positive cases and deaths in area facilities with “clusters,” but also refused to identify the locations.

AARP pushing for more transparency

AARP Texas has been pushing for more transparency, after hearing concerns from their members about a lack of information.

“I think the fact that families can’t be in the facility has put a spotlight on the communication problem,” said Amanda Fredriksen, Associate State Director of advocacy and outreach for AARP Texas.

She said the amount of information given to residents, families and the public often varies from facility-to-facility.

“They all handle it a little differently, and so it really depends on how that facility communicates,” she said.

“We have lots of members who’ve reached out and said, ‘I don’t know what’s going on. I can’t find out what’s going on in the facility. I’m scared. I’m worried. My mother, my grandmother is worried and concerned, because they can’t find out what’s going on.’“ Amanda Fredriksen, AARP Texas

Fredriksen said her group is pleased to see a more standardized process from the federal government for reporting information.

“I think it’s really important that the public be able to get this information, so they can make informed choices and do the best they can for their loved one,” she said.

Fredriksen emphasized how important it is for the general public to know where outbreaks are, as well. She said facilities have to share staff in many jurisdictions, so it’s important for the community to be aware of at-risk locations.

“Given the community spread of this virus and the fact that people are spreading it when they are asymptomatic, I think it’s important the public has more information about where this virus is,” she said.