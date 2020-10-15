Texas nursing homes under investigation for giving IV vitamin infusions without doctor’s orders

AUSTIN (KXAN) — State inspectors are investigating whether Texas nursing homes improperly administered IV vitamin infusions to residents without signed doctor’s orders.

IV, or intravenous therapy, delivers fluids directly into a patient’s vein to rehydrate or administer nutrition to people who cannot consume food or water orally.

According to a quarterly report from the Health and Human Services Office of the Inspector General, a review team determined nursing facilities were using outside vendors to administer vitamin IV treatments to increase reimbursements from Medicaid.

The report accuses these vendors of doing this without signed orders from a physician. According to the report, the vendors neglected to notate “the amount, dosage, and flow rate of the infusions,” along with documentation required by Medicaid policy.

The situation is now under full-scale investigation by the Office of the Inspector General. A spokesperson said they cannot comment on an ongoing investigation or release any information.

