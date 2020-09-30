State admits to ‘data entry errors’ in reporting COVID-19 deaths at long-term care facilities

AUSTIN (KXAN) — More than 4,000 people have died from the coronavirus in Texas nursing homes and assisted living facilities, but a data error from the state has raised new concerns that perhaps more deaths haven’t been counted.

In July, the Texas Health and Human Services Commission began releasing daily public reports about which homes had cases and deaths. As of Monday, state data showed 4,465 residents had died of COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

A family reached out to KXAN Investigators after their mother contracted COVID-19 in an Austin assisted living home and died over the summer. Yet, they noticed the state still listed zero cases or deaths at the facility she lived in.

“That wasn’t possible because my mother died,” one family member said. “It was shocking that they weren’t showing any. So, my first thought is, ‘One of two things is going on here: there’s either deception from the facility where they don’t want anyone to know, or there’s deception from a government agency.”

They’ve asked to keep their mother’s identity and personal details anonymous, but did provide their mother’s death certificate — which lists COVID-19 as one of several causes of death.

“It’s not like we are looking for making my mother’s death famous — we are certainly not trying to. But I certainly don’t want her death to be in vain,” the family member said.

KXAN investigators reached out to the director of the facility in question about the discrepancy, who declined an interview, but claimed she had reported all of the required information to HHSC and followed all state and federal guidelines.

That left the family to wonder: why wasn’t their loved one’s death being counted?

“It’s left a huge whole in my heart,” the family member said.

Data entry errors

KXAN reached out to HHSC about the discrepancy.

A spokesperson for the agency clarified they were made aware of a COVID-19 death at this home.

“There are occasionally data entry errors given the amount of data that changes and updates daily. With that said, this was reported to HHSC and should have been listed. We are in the process of getting the data updated and corrected,” the spokesperson said.

As of Tuesday, the error hadn’t been corrected.

“It’s not like I can call these people and say, ‘Hey, my mom died,” the family member said.

