Round Rock senior facility confirms 46 cases of COVID-19

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — Trinity Care Center, a senior facility in Round Rock, has confirmed 46 people at that location have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a company statement.

“On [April 23], we were informed that a Trinity team member who had called off sick to work had ultimately received a positive test result for COVID-19. At that time, we arranged to test all team member and residents to manage the situation proactively. The results were received today and 30 residents and 15 team members have had positive test results. We are monitoring everyone extremely closely and thus far no residents or team members within Trinity appear to be symptomatic. Effected team members are isolating at home,” Caraday said in its statement.

Trinity provides short-term rehabilitation services and long-term care. It is located at 1000 East Main Street in Round Rock. Trinity is the 11th Austin-area nursing and assisted living facility to confirm at least one case of COVID-19 to KXAN among its residents or staff.

The Williamson County and Cities Health District confirmed the cluster on Saturday but did not specify the location. Caraday did not say any residents or staff have died of the virus.