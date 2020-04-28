Resident at Round Rock nursing home dies from COVID-19 complications, family says

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — The family of Sulema “Sue” DeLeon, 69, a resident at Round Rock’s Trinity Care Center skilled nursing home, said she passed away early Tuesday morning due to complications related to COVID-19.

Her son, Mike DeLeon of Austin, told KXAN she was at Dell Seton Medical Center where she had been hospitalized since early Sunday morning. He explained that family members were allowed to take turns going in to say goodbye to her.

“The hard part was no one could come over to do last rites,” DeLeon said.

DeLeon’s family said she is part of the nursing home cluster of COVID-19 cases at Trinity Care Center that was announced by Williamson County officials over the weekend. They say they were informed she tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday afternoon.

Williamson County told KXAN Tuesday it had a seventh COVID-19 death, of a woman in her 60s. It was working with the health district to confirm if the woman had been in the nursing home.

As of Monday afternoon, there were 50 coronavirus cases among residents and staff at that facility.

Trinity provides short-term rehabilitation services and long-term care. It is located at 1000 East Main Street in Round Rock. Trinity is the 11th Austin-area nursing and assisted living facility to confirm at least one case of COVID-19 to KXAN among its residents or staff.