Researchers tackle infection control, affordability and mental health concerns in nursing home study

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Experts from the Design Institute for Health are working to redesign the nursing home system to protect residents and staff. They presented their second round of findings on the nursing home system to Austin City Council on Tuesday.

Stacey Chang, Executive Director of the institute, leads a partnership between the Dell Medical School and the College of Fine Arts at The University of Texas at Austin, which has been looking at the systemic problems contributing to the spread of the virus in nursing homes, assisted living centers, and other long-term care facilities.

He told council they’ve now identified a few opportunities for “real change” at these facilities.

“Some of them are straightforward to implement: changes to communication, protocols, minor changes to space. Some are much more complex to implement: care models, organizational change, policy and system dynamics,” Chang explained.

“Importantly, none of them come for free,” Chang said, as affordability and funding were key factors in their findings.

What did they find?

In phase two of the study, researchers identified five main “strategic opportunities” for improvements.

Infection Control

Staff Well-being

Expansion & Evolution of Staff Roles

Staff Retention and Incentives

Resident Well-being

For example, they found that fostering a deeper understanding of the “why” behind infection control rules and protocols could be beneficial for facility staff. They suggested creating training materials in languages other than English or utilizing training video recordings to enhance staff comprehension.

When it comes to infection control protocols, Chang noted, “it’s mostly a one-way street, and facilities are just recipients of the information.”

They believe there is an opportunity to create a common platform that could be accessed by everyone: officials setting the guidelines and facilities acting on them.

Many of the opportunities for improvement they identified centered around the well-being of staff in these facilities.

“They are very much fending for themselves,” Chang said.

They suggested support groups, childcare options and partnerships with hotels or restaurants where staff could be housed temporarily and get local meals delivered.

What do families say?

Also in Phase Two, researchers also interviewed 85 different family members whose loved ones live in these facilities about their experience during the pandemic.

The primary concern families expressed were about their loved ones’ conditions declining due to isolation. The study’s researchers also report “there isn’t a one-size fits all for visitation.”

Throughout this phase of the study, visitors were either totally banned or highly restricted at facilities.

(Graph from Phase Two report of the Design Institute Nursing Home System Study)

As of the end of September, the state expanded visitation guidelines at these homes, allowing for some indoor visits with plexiglass dividers and certain, designated family members to have physical contact with their loved ones.

Which facilities were surveyed?

Chang also noted that all of long-term care facilities which participated in Phase One and Two of the study were all located west of Interstate 35. He told council that less than 10% of all homes in the area are located east of I-35, but none of those facilities agreed to participate in their research.

Still, Chang said that “raises concerns about potential inequities” at facilities in east Austin that may not be included in the study.

KXAN Investigator Avery Travis is listening to the council work session where this presentation will be given. This article will be updated with more details on the study throughout the day.