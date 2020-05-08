Nursing home residents with COVID-19 may still be sharing rooms with other sick residents

A family is worried about their loved one at Riverside Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, concerned about whether or not she still has a roommate.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Under current state guidelines, nursing home residents who’ve tested positive for COVID-19 can still share a room with another resident who has tested positive.

According to its nursing home response plan, the Texas Health and Human Services Commission recommends patients who test positive be isolated in a “private room,” but “if necessary” facilities can group positive residents and utilize “semi-private” bedrooms instead.

Meanwhile, guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend long-term care facility residents “with known or suspected COVID-19…should ideally be placed in a private room with their own bathroom.”

The CDC guidelines also state, “As roommates of residents with COVID-19 might already be exposed, it is generally not recommended to place them with another roommate until 14 days after their exposure, assuming they have not developed symptoms or had a positive test.”

KXAN started looking into the issue after the family of a resident at Riverside Nursing and Rehabilitation Center reached out with concerns.

After Robby Barber and Regina Mackey learned Regina’s mother, Corine, tested positive for the virus, Barber said he was “shocked and disturbed.” But what was more disturbing, he said, was that Regina’s mother still talked about sharing a room with another resident.

When he called the facility to find out whether or not this was true, Barber said the director couldn’t tell him much.

“He couldn’t give a straight answer,” Barber explained. “It was, ‘They’re doing it according to state procedures, according to HHSC.”

So far, the World Health Organization and national experts say there’s not enough information about whether COVID-19 patients can get the virus a second time. That’s why Barber and Mackey are concerned about her mom having any close contact with other residents.

“And then at one point, he also stated that if a person was positive for it, they can’t get more positive,” Barber said about his conversation with the facility director.

Barber said that was all the director could tell him, citing privacy concerns of other residents.

“The frustration has built back up again. I got mad again, ’cause they are not giving straightforward, clear, direct answers,” Barber said. “Either a ‘Yes’ or a ‘No.'”

Both the CDC and Texas HHSC recommend facilities separate patients who test positive, moving them to a dedicated wing or area inside the facility.

KXAN reached out to Riverside Nursing and Rehabilitation’s parent company, Regency Integrated Health Care, about Corine Mackey’s case and its policies on isolation.

A spokesperson for the company said, “The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Systems (CMS) issued strict guidelines and protocols for all skilled living facilities at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, and these have, in fact, been continuously updated. These protocols include the isolation of all COVID-positive patients from the general population of a facility, upon diagnosis. Our COVID-positive patients are cared for in an isolation wing by staff members who do not work in other areas of the facility. To protect the health of everyone, we perform health screenings daily of all residents and of all staff, prior to every shift. In addition, we have modified our daily operations to limit unnecessary interaction between residents.”

KXAN asked the spokesperson to clarify: does this mean residents who have tested positive could still be sharing a room with another resident who has tested positive?

The spokesperson answered, “no.”

The spokesperson also said, “We have maintained communication with our residents and families through various means, such as emails and phone calls. We are also updating our social media and our website, www.regencyhealthcare.com on a regular basis.”

The spokesperson then provided this letter from the CEO of the company:

April 28, 2020



An Open Letter to Our Extended Regency Integrated Health Services Families

Dear Families and Friends,



As one of the largest providers of nursing home and rehabilitation services in Texas, we at Regency Integrated Health Services have a tremendous responsibility to protect and care for each patient and staff member inside our facilities. It’s a responsibility we take to heart. We want to thank you for trusting us to care for your loved ones. As we continue to navigate through this unprecedented crisis, our top priority is keeping our patients healthy and safe. I would like to share more on how we are doing that inside every facility.



You may recall it was the first week of March, early in the virus outbreak, we began to prepare for what would be one of the most challenging times in history for every health care facility across the country. We assembled an Emergency Preparedness Committee consisting of physicians, nurses, and other healthcare experts to develop a coordinated COVID-19 plan. We began working with vendors to secure the equipment we would need to protect patients, families and staff. Today we continue to communicate daily with our vendors to ensure each facility has the protective gear needed.



We implemented changes to our protocols, including the immediate closure of each of our facilities to all volunteers and non-essential visitors. While it was a difficult decision, we know it was the right thing to do. Since then, we have taken many additional measures to reduce the risk to patients and staff. Some of these measures include:

Secured personal protective equipment (PPE) for all staff at each facility

Established guidelines for proper handling of PPE before and after staff member shifts

Provide ongoing training of employees to ensure all are compliant with guidelines established by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), as well as standards set by local and state agencies

Daily health screenings for patients and staff, including temperature checks

For facilities with COVID-19 positive patients, we have created isolated spaces for the assessment and treatment of all COVID-19 patients, with physical barriers. We have also designated specific staff to COVID-19 only patients, with no duties elsewhere in the facility

Eliminated community dining. Patients are served in their rooms, with exceptions for those who require assistance

Deployed snack and hydration carts to rooms to ensure patients can enjoy their favorite treats

Provide on-site meals to staff to help limit community spread of COVID-19

Enhanced housekeeping protocols in all high touchpoints and resident use areas

All personal laundry is now done by the facility, to ensure all CDC guidelines are followed

Eliminated group therapy Services- now only one- to -one

Practice social distancing throughout our facilities

Prohibited visitors and volunteers from entering the building

Enabled video chat technology between our patients and families and friends so that they can stay connected

Our corporate office has employed new systems to ensure all additional monitoring and reporting from facilities can be effectively tracked

Each day, we receive updated guidelines from various federal, state and local public health agencies. Regency has incorporated these recommendations, including notifying proper state officials if a patient or staff member tests positive for the virus. We are also in constant communication with all our facility administrators ensuring new protocols are understood and enforced and that every staff member is well equipped with the tools they need to stay healthy so that they can continue to care for our patients.

We are committed to addressing every new challenge this pandemic brings, while remaining true to our core mission of providing care to those who need it most. Thank you for allowing us to care for your loved ones, it is our privilege to serve our patients and their families.

Sincerely,

Larry Deering CEO