Fayette County nursing homes report 3 positive COVID-19 cases

FAYETTE COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Three different nursing home facilities in Fayette County have each reported one positive case of COVID-19, the county says.

On Tuesday, Fayette Co. Emergency Management and Homeland Security said that it has begun receiving results of nursing home testing and it currently has results for about 85% of those tested.

Fayette Co. reports that two of the positives are staff members and one is a patient — all three were reported as asymptomatic at the time of testing.

According to the county, all nursing homes were provided with N95 masks for every staff member and surgical masks for every resident. Supplies have been replaced as needed, says the county.

The Texas Department of Health and Human Services has been notified and are looking into what further actions may need to be taken.

The county says it expects to see a rise in cases over the next 7-14 days as testing has expanded.

Also this week, Gillespie County officials confirmed positive COVID-19 cases at the Windcrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center and a Luling nursing home confirmed at least two cases.