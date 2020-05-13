Family files lawsuit against Austin nursing home in worker’s death

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The family of Maurice Dotson, a nursing aide who died of COVID-19 on April 17, has filed a lawsuit against the Austin nursing home where he was employed.

The wrongful death lawsuit, filed in Travis County on Wednesday, claims that Regency Integrated Health Services, which owns and operates West Oaks Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, failed to provide proper protections for workers during the coronavirus outbreak.

The lawsuit states: “Sadly, Regency put profits over the safety of its patients and staff by failing to provide personal protective equipment (“PPE”) during the COVID-19 pandemic. By failing to provide masks and other PPE, Regency unnecessarily exposed its patients and staff to unreasonable risks of serious harm causing Mr. Dotson’s untimely death.”

West Oaks Nursing and Rehabilitation Center (KXAN/Tim Holcomb)

The family’s attorneys have requested a jury trial, and the lawsuit states they are seeking more than $1,000,000 in monetary relief.

A former co-worker told KXAN, Dotson was dedicated to the residents he served, in spite of the risk as COVID-19 spread.

“He loved them with everything that he had,” Dina Mata said. “He could have chosen to call in sick or do what everybody else might be doing. But no, he didn’t. He had a job to do.”

Regency is one of the largest nursing home operators in the state, with 57 facilities in Texas.

Regency previously confirmed three of its other locations in Central Texas have had confirmed cases of the virus.

Dotson became ill and sought medical attention at St. David’s South Austin Medical Center on April 3. He was discharged, but his health continued to decline and he was readmitted on April 8, the lawsuit states.

Dotson “died of COVID-19 pneumonia on April 17, 2020, without any friends or family allowed at his bedside due to COVID-19 visitor restrictions in effect at hospitals,” according to the lawsuit.

KXAN has reached out to Regency for a comment or interview

Nursing home crisis

Nursing homes and assisted living facilities across Texas, and the nation, have seen a surge of COVID-19 cases. Nearly a quarter of the 1,220 nursing homes in the state have reported at least one case of the virus among staff or residents, according to the Texas Health and Human Services Commission.

HHSC updates nursing home and assisted living facility case numbers and deaths regularly. The following statistics were provided Monday.

Texas Nursing Homes 281 with at least one case 23% of all sites statewide 425 deaths statewide

Texas Assisted Living Facilities 100 with at least one case 5% of all sites statewide 89 deaths statewide



This is a developing story. KXAN will update this article as more information becomes available.