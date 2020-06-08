Call for $5 billion in funding, coronavirus testing for assisted living facilities

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Advocates are calling for billions of dollars in funding and more focus on fighting the spread of COVID-19, specifically in assisted living facilities, not just nursing homes.

The American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living (AHCA/NCAL) wrote a letter to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and FEMA, arguing that assisted living homes have received no direct resources or assistance, while nursing homes have received federal funding, PPE supplies and testing priority.

“What we need now is to rally around assisted living communities like the country is now doing for nursing homes – and in the same way the public health sector has around hospitals,” the letter reads. “With a vulnerable population much like nursing homes, assisted living communities will not be able to overcome this unprecedented health crisis and protect our residents and caregivers without adequate funding and resources.“

AHCA/NCAL made two requests in the letter.

From HHS: $5 billion in Emergency Relief Funding from Health and Human Services to pay for staffing, testing and PPE equipment

From FEMA: Expedited shipments of PPE equipment, plus an effort to work with state governments to identify additional supplies

The letter acknowledges the differences in the care the two types of homes offer, stating, “Although assisted living communities are not medical facilities, there is a health care component (e.g., assistance with daily activities, medication administration, coordinating with health care providers, etc.), contributing to a holistic approach to care.”

To note, nursing homes are regulated at the federal level, by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), while assisted living facilities are regulated at the state level.

In mid-May, Texas Governor Greg Abbott ordered testing for all skilled nursing facilities, state hospitals and state supported living centers, but no such order has been mandated for assisted living families.

The letter goes on to say, “Sadly, many assisted living residents have suffered the same fate as older adults in nursing homes who have contracted the virus. Like nursing homes, our residents are among those most vulnerable to COVID-19, as more than half are above the age of 85, and many are living with underlying health conditions.”

Now, federal data released by CMS tracks cases and deaths in nursing homes, but there is no standardized reporting system for assisted living homes nationwide.

Texas Health and Human Services and the Department of State Health Services publishes numbers for nursing facilities and assisted living facilities across the state online. As of Monday, 483 nursing homes had at least one confirmed case of COVID-19, out of the more than 1,220 total. According to the same data, 144 assisted living homes had at least one confirmed case, out of the more than 2,000 facilities statewide.