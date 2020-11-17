Austin senior living community among first to enroll in CDC’s free COVID-19 vaccine program

FILE – In this March 16, 2020 file photo, a subject receives a shot in the first-stage safety study clinical trial of a potential vaccine by Moderna for COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, at the Kaiser Permanente Washington Health Research Institute in Seattle. Britain, the United States and Canada accused Russia on Thursday July 16, 2020, of trying to steal information from researchers seeking a COVID-19 vaccine. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A retirement community in Austin has become on of the first senior living communities in the area to enroll in the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s national COVID-19 vaccination program.

As soon as a COVID-19 vaccine is approved and becomes available, residents and staff at the Continental Retirement Community will be able to receive the vaccine for free.

CVS and Walgreens have partnered with the CDC to provide these on-site vaccination clinics through the Pharmacy Partnership for Long-term Care Program. According to the CDC, it will likely take three visits over approximately two months to administer both doses of vaccine to residents and staff at participating facilities.

Facilities were able to enroll in this program through the CDC from Oct. 19 until Nov. 6, 2020.

“Being among the first senior living companies to participate in this program provides us with anticipated early access to COVID-19 vaccinations and at no-cost to our residents; and is yet another example of our steadfast commitment to the safety and health of each of our residents and staff,” said Luis Serrano, CEO, Sunshine Retirement Living. This company operates the Continental Retirement Community in Austin.

Officials at the CDC note it is possible that staff at these facilities will be eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccine earlier than residents, as part of a recommendation for vaccination for healthcare personnel. If not, staff can be included in this program.

Later today, KXAN News will hear from residents enrolled in this program at Austin’s Continental Retirement Community.