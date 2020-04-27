Austin senior facility Brookdale Northwest Hills confirms positive COVID-19 case

AUSTIN (KXAN) – A community member of Brookdale Northwest Hills, a memory care and assisted living facility located at 5715 Mesa Drive in northwest Austin, has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the company.

Brookdale spokesperson Heather Hunter confirmed the positive case Friday, but it is not clear when the community member received the positive test. It is also not clear from the company’s statement if a resident or staff member tested positive.

“We have informed residents, their family members, and associates of Brookdale Northwest Hills of this matter. We are diligently monitoring our residents and associates for signs and symptoms, and we continue to work directly with local health officials to help ensure our residents and associates have the appropriate and necessary medical support,” Hunter said in an email.

The Northwest Hills location’s confirmation marks the fourth Brookdale-operated facility in the Austin-area to confirmed a case of the virus and the 12th Austin-area facility to confirm at least one case to KXAN.

KXAN learned of each nursing home COVID-19 case from concerned viewers and sought independent verification. State and local health authorities have refused to disclose a list of specific locations with cases of COVID-19, despite at least seven other states providing that information.

On Saturday, Trinity Care Center, a long-term care facility in Round Rock, confirmed 46 cases of COVID-19, including 16 staff members and 30 residents, according to Trinity’s parent company Caraday Healthcare.

The Texas Health and Human Services Commission has confirmed 265 (21.7%) nursing homes in the state have reported at least one case of the virus, with 187 deaths. There have been 82 (4.1%) Texas assisted living facilities with at least one case of the virus and 53 deaths.

COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, has caused a global pandemic and killed more than 50,000 people nationwide, according to U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The elderly and people with underlying medical conditions are most affected by the virus.