Austin health officials say there’s no ‘need’ to make nursing home locations with COVID-19 outbreaks public

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Public Health officials have asked the state for more resources to target nursing homes with the largest outbreaks of COVID-19, but they will not release the locations of those facilities.

“We have to do better,” Interim Public Health Authority Dr. Mark Escott said, concerning how they tackle the spread in vulnerable long-term care facilities.

He said at least one facility has more than 35 residents and a number of staff that are sick.

So, they’ve requested more staff and resources from the state for the hardest-hit homes, in the form of “strike teams.” However, Dr. Escott said they will not be releasing which long-term care facilities have had outbreaks.

“I know there’s a lot of desire to have lots of details regarding this kind of information,” he said. “It really has to be for a public health need, and not just a desire to have it.”

He said laws regarding patient privacy vary state-to-state, and according to the Texas Department of State Health Services and city attorneys “this is protected information.”

He said if there was any indication that a facility is not able to notify staff or residents in a “timely manner,” then they may consider public disclosure.

Transparency by State While state health officials still refuse to release specific numbers and locations of COVID-19 cases in Texas’ nursing homes and assisted living facilities, KXAN is tracking other states that are making that information available to the public. This map is not comprehensive and may not include every state that has disclosed specific nursing homes with COVID-19. KXAN will be updating the map regularly, as new information becomes available.

KXAN Investigators have been independently confirming which Central Texas homes have confirmed cases. Texas Congressman Lloyd Doggett told KXAN’s Avery Travis their coverage prompted him and other lawmakers to send a letter to health officials calling on nursing homes to provide more data on COVID-19 patients.

The lawmakers worry “hundreds if not thousands” of cases are going unreported.

“I haven’t received any information from anyone suggesting that people are hiding cases,” Dr. Escott said.

Rep. Doggett said he’s become increasingly concerned with the lack of facility specific information from many Texas jurisdictions, while other states have begun to release this data.

Dr. Escott said he understands the congressional concerns, but they are taking a different approach.

“If we can effectively reach out to those who are at risk, then I don’t believe there is any need for public disclosure, if that can be achieved by the facility.”