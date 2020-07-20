Texas Attorney General rules HHSC should release COVID-19 nursing home data

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s office ruled the Texas Health and Human Services Commission should disclose most of its data on COVID-19 in nursing homes to the public, according to a July 6 ruling.

Paxton’s office rejected most of the arguments the commission made to conceal COVID-19 outbreak data related to nursing homes, according to a news release from the Freedom of Information Foundation of Texas, which has fought for the records. The information that may be released includes the names of specific nursing homes with COVID-19 cases, according to FOIFT and the AG’s ruling.

Simply saying the name and location of nursing homes and long-term care facilities with COVID-19 cases doesn’t qualify as individually-identifiable information, so it should be released, the order said.

KXAN News is one of numerous entities that have requested the nursing home data. HHSC would not provide specifics on when, or how, the information will be released.

“We have received the ruling for this request, and we are working on processing it. We will be in touch as soon as we have an update,” said HHSC spokesperson Kelli Weldon in an email Monday.

You can view an interactive map of states that have released facility-level COVID-19 nursing home data below.

Though HHSC has not released facility-level information, the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services has compiled and posted weekly batches of data that show each nursing home’s COVID-19 case count, number of deaths, staffing shortages and information on protective gear. However, the federal data does not provide records before May 24, and many nursing homes have failed to submit information.

HHSC’s records, if they are released, could fill the gaps in CMS’ data. To better inform our viewers, KXAN has independently confirmed cases of the virus at more than two dozen nursing and assisted living facilities in Central Texas. You can view a map of those locations below.