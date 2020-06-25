APH data: Low positivity rate for COVID-19 in nursing homes with no known clusters

AUSTIN (KXAN) — New data from Austin Public Health shows low COVID-19 positivity rates among staff and residents in nursing homes without a known outbreak or cluster.

In data released Thursday, testing in Travis County nursing homes that haven’t had outbreaks showed three new COVID-19 cases among residents for a positivity rate of 0.16%. Among nursing home employees, there were nine new cases for a positivity rate of 0.31%, the city says.

Austin Public Health and its partners tested 33 facilities and performed more than 5,600 tests after Gov. Greg Abbott mandated all nursing homes test residents and staff May 11. Nursing homes had until the end of May to comply.

The Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services, Austin Fire Department and the Emergency Medical Task Force assisted APH with the testing.

Six of the facilities used their own contracted labs, eight conducted testing on their own but used kits supplied by APH and 19 did the testing using APH kits and APH personnel administering the tests, the city says.

As of Tuesday, 5,641 people — 3,476 employees and 2,165 residents — have been tested.

In March, APH Interim Health Authority Dr. Mark Escott issued a Health Authority Control Order, which was then enhanced as strike teams were sent out in April.

Here’s testing data from the 27 nursing homes in Travis County without ongoing COVID-19 transmission (outbreaks). It shows that 180 tests are still pending, and those are represented in the “missing” columns for both residents and employees.

Testing data from the 27 Travis County nursing homes with no known outbreaks

Of the six nursing homes with known outbreaks in Travis County, data from four was compiled by APH and made available to the city. The other two had testing done by a private company.

Data from nursing homes with known COVID-19 outbreaks.

The city says the testing showed the screening of employees could help detect asymptomatic COVID-19 infections. The results showed, the city says, that of the employees who tested positive, many may not have had direct care responsibilities.

KXAN has been tracking and compiling COVID-19 statistics from nursing homes and assisted living facilities throughout the State of Texas since the beginning of the pandemic.

In nursing homes statewide as of Thursday, there have been 5,919 COVID-19 cases at 627 sites with 883 deaths and 2,959 recoveries. There have been COVID-19 cases at more than half of nursing homes statewide.

In assisted living facilities, there have been 697 cases at 220 sites, 11% of statewide facilities. 133 have died and 295 have recovered.

We have a map of all confirmed COVID-19 cases in those facilities on our website.