26 resident deaths, 280 confirmed cases in Austin long-term care facilities

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Twenty-six residents in nursing homes and assisted living facilities have died in Travis County, according to data presented by Austin Public Health to the city council work session Tuesday morning.

They reported 13 facilities in Austin-Travis County had confirmed COVID-19 clusters, with 280 total residents and staff testing positive.

A cluster is defined as three or more positive cases in one location.

Data from Austin Public Health’s COVID-19 Update on April 28, presented to a city council work session.

APH did not identify the locations of these facilities with confirmed clusters, but discussed ways to tackle the growing numbers.

One facility in particular reported 12 resident deaths, just under half the total deaths in these homes area-wide. Get a closer look at the data here

KXAN is listening to the work session, and will update this article as more details become available.

