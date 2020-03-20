Nursing Home Investigations

As COVID-19 cases spread across Texas, another startling trend is growing inside facilities housing some of the state’s most vulnerable. Experts say residents in nursing homes and retirement centers are at great risk due to their age, often-compromised immune systems and close-living quarters. While state health officials have refused to publicly release which of those sites have confirmed tested, infected, quarantined or deceased residents and staff, KXAN investigators are tracking and confirming these cases independently in Central Texas. If you have a tip, fill out our secure, confidential form on this page below or email us at investigates@kxan.com.