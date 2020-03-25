Nurse at Texas Oncology facility in South Austin tests positive for COVID-19

LONDON, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 04: A stethoscope is pictured in a General Practitioners surgery on December 4, 2014 in London, England. Ahead of next years general election, the Chancellor of the Exchequer, George Osborne, has said he will put an extra £2bn into frontline health services across the UK, ahead of a plan drawn up […]

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A nurse at Texas Oncology’s location in South Austin has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement released Wednesday afternoon, Texas Oncology said the nurse is a part-time worker who has not worked at the center since March 13.

All patients who had direct contact with the nurse have been contacted and given CDC advice depending on their level of exposure to the nurse.

Meanwhile, all staff members who came into contact with the nurse have been evaluated. All were determined to be low risk, according to Texas Oncology.

After the facility learned of the test result on Friday, a deep cleaning was conducted and the center was closed on Monday, before reopening Wednesday.

The nurse’s age and gender were not specified in the statement.

“Texas Oncology is following established protocols and guidelines from the CDC and the local health department to protect patients and staff in the event of exposure – whether from a staff member or patient,” the firm said.

Earlier on Wednesday, Austin-Travis County EMS confirmed the first instance of an EMS employee testing positive for the virus.

“It is important that the community understand that front-line workers, community health workers, doctors, nurses, paramedics all of us are serving an important role in our community and because we are so front line and we are seeing people who do have the virus the risk is very high that we can become infected too,” Chief of ATC EMS Ernesto Rodriguez said.