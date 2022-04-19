AUSTIN (KXAN) — The average number of Texans dying each day from COVID-19 has dropped to the lowest total since the early stages of the pandemic.

As of Tuesday, the Texas Department of State Health Services is reporting an average of 16.7 deaths per day. That’s the lowest seven-day average since April 7, 2020.

At that time, Texas has reported a total of 154 COVID-19 deaths. As of Tuesday, the death toll in the state is 86,396.

DSHS identifies COVID-19 deaths using the cause of death listed on death certificates. The total number of deaths does not include people who had COVID-19 but died from an unrelated cause.

Meanwhile, the number of Texans hospitalized with COVID-19 dropped to a new record low Tuesday. A total of 763 people are currently hospitalized with the virus statewide. The state began reporting hospitalization data on April 3, 2020.

A total of 97 people were newly admitted to the hospital with COVID-19 on Monday, marking the first time since records began in April 2020 that fewer than 100 admissions were reported in a single day.